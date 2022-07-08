VHP, Bajrang Dal start helpline for Hindus, urges to lodge complaints

-
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists have launched a helpline for 18 districts of Kashi Prant.
Hindus have been urged to lodge complaints with local district administration/police authorities if they get any 'threatening' messages or calls over social media posts.
The VHP spokesman said, "We are with the Hindu community and for this we have released a helpline no. (9198942004) in 18 districts of Kashi Prant to assist them if they want to lodge complaints with police and district authorities regarding threat perception."
Ashwani Kumar, Prant Prachar Pramukh (Kashi Prant - VHP) told reporters that "The VHP and BD activists have released a helpline number Hindu community for Kashi Prant districts. Those getting threats from "Islamic fundamentalists" over their posts on social media, should approach local police station or district administration without any delay and get their complaints lodged and registered."
He further said, "If people of Hindu community seek any sort of assistance from VHP or Bajrang Dal, we will extend all help to them. Efforts were being made to create an atmosphere of terror in the country since the brutal killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati and Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan. The Hindu community is constantly being threatened for their social media posts."
The VHP leader said that after the Amravati and Udaipur incidents, are being made to spread violence and create an atmosphere of terror in the country and this is a matter of grave concern."
VHP leaders also claimed that "Apart from Udaipur and Amravati incidents, attack on Hindu processions (Shobha yatras) and derogatory remarks on Hindu deities, are also being made to make an atmosphere of terror but we would be fighting against it. The Islamic fundamentalists were issuing videos and even threatening Prime Minister and these fundamentalists were challenging our country's unity and sovereignty."
He said "VHP and Bajrang Dal has chalked out a detailed plan to assist Hindu community people at state and district level who wanted to lodge their complaints with local police and administration and appealed to the people of Hindu community not to be frightened and raise their voice".
