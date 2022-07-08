PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores at an event at Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, Varanasi, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

"Projects being launched in will give momentum to the city's development journey, further 'Ease of Living'," PM Modi tweeted.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were among those present on the occasion.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth over Rs 590 crores. Among these are multiple initiatives under Smart City and Urban Projects, including the re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with the construction of bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various road projects including the construction of Four Lane Road over Bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects related to the improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district. These include rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in City through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area; leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city; rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc. Various social and education sector-related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU, Govt. Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Govt. Old Age Women Home at Durgakund.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including a non-residential Police Station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 1200 crores. Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects including a six-lane widening of the road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema; a four-lane widening of the road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lanes of the road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road. These projects will significantly help in reducing the traffic load on city and rural roads.

To give a fillip to tourism in the region, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple projects including the development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of the Sports Stadium at Sigra.

