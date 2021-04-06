Madhya Pradesh reports 3,722 fresh coronavirus cases, sees 18 deaths

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported
3,722 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 3,13,971 while 18 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,073, the state health department said.
A total of 2,203 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,85,743, it said.
With 805 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 74,029 while that of Bhopal rose to 54,637 with the addition of 582 infections.
Indore reported three deaths in the day, taking the toll in the district to 977 while the count of fatalities in Bhopal rose to 640 with two more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the department said.
Indore is now left with 5,875 active cases while Bhopal has 4,559 such cases.
With 33,493 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 65.62 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,13,971, new cases 3,722, death toll 4,073, recovered 2,85,743, active cases 24,155, number of tests so far 65,62,052.
