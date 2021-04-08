Maharashtra CM to attend meeting with PM Modi over Covid-19 situation

-
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6.30 pm on Thursday via video conferring.
Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths on Wednesday-- the highest by any state in India. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.
To curb the intensity of the rising cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 guidelines for Mumbai to restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police the updated lockdown guidelines which restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.
In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which stated: "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."
While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.
Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.
On Monday, Chief Minister Thackeray also wrote a letter to PM Modi urging to lower the age group eligible for vaccination to 25 years old to curb the intensity of the rising cases in the state.
