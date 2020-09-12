Maharashtra Covid-19: Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city

In view of the rising coronavirus



positive cases, those not wearing face masks in city of will be fined Rs 500.

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.

The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said.

Till Friday night, city has recorded 29,463 positive cases and 885 deaths.

Other municipal corporations in Thane district have issued similar orders recently.

The administration of neighbouring Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.

Those flouting the order will be penalised on the spot, a senior district official has said.

