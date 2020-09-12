JUST IN
Maharashtra Covid-19: Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city

In view of the rising coronavirus positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined Rs 500

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Slum dwellers, oblivious of social distancing guidelines, queue up to receive face masks from the members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. Photo: PTI

In view of the rising coronavirus

positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined Rs 500.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.

The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said.

Till Friday night, Thane city has recorded 29,463 coronavirus positive cases and 885 deaths.

Other municipal corporations in Thane district have issued similar orders recently.

The administration of neighbouring Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.

Those flouting the order will be penalised on the spot, a senior district official has said.

