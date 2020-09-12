Maharashtra Covid-19: Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city

-
ALSO READ
Thane coronavirus tally crosses 125,000; Palghar nears 25,000-mark
Thane coronavirus update: Tally rises to 42,420, death toll reaches 1,268
Maharashtra update: Thane district records 1,590 new Covid cases, 29 deaths
Maha coronavirus update: Thane count jumps to 65,927 as 1,822 test positive
Thane coronavirus update: District records 1,964 new Covid cases, 36 deaths
-
In view of the rising coronavirus
positive cases, those not wearing face masks in Thane city of Maharashtra will be fined Rs 500.
Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma issued an order to this effect on Friday night.
The step is necessary in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the city, the order said.
Till Friday night, Thane city has recorded 29,463 coronavirus positive cases and 885 deaths.
Other municipal corporations in Thane district have issued similar orders recently.
The administration of neighbouring Palghar district has also instructed the people to use face masks.
Those flouting the order will be penalised on the spot, a senior district official has said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU