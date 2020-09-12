JUST IN
Karnataka coronavirus update: 130 deaths, 9,464 Covid-19 cases reported
With highest single-day spike of 341 new Covid cases, Indore's tally 16,431

Indore reported the highest single-day spike of 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,431, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

Indore has also reported the highest number of deaths in a single day, standing at seven following which the death toll rose to 451.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has reached 9,43,480 cases.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 07:38 IST

