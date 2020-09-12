With highest single-day spike of 341 new Covid cases, Indore's tally 16,431

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Indore reported the highest single-day spike of 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,431, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.
Indore has also reported the highest number of deaths in a single day, standing at seven following which the death toll rose to 451.
Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has reached 9,43,480 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU