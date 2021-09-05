Maharashtra Covid-19 update: Caseload grows by 4,057, death toll by 67

-
-
Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.
A total of 5,916 patients recuperated during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,94,767.
There are 50,095 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in a statement.
So far, 5,48,54,018 people have been tested across the state.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.05 per cent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.
Mumbai reported 495 cases and two deaths on Sunday, which took its tally to 7,46,341 and toll to 15,993.
Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 985 cases and five deaths. With this, the caseload of the region rose to 16,68,415 and death toll to 35,078.
Nashik division recorded 781 new cases, including 652 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 1,728 cases, including 517 in Satara district, 364 in Solapur district and 426 in Pune district.
Kolhapur division reported 356 cases, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 142 cases, Akola division 18 and Nagpur division reported 24 cases during the day, the department said.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 64,86,174, death toll 1,37,774, recoveries 62,94,767, total number of tests 5,48,54,018, active cases 50,095.
