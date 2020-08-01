Maharashtra: DGGI detects Rs 108-cr GST evasion by 2 liquor manufacturers

The Directorate General of Goods



and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has found alleged evasion of collectively worth over Rs 108 crore by two manufacturers in Aurangabad and Nanded districts of Maharashtra.

The DGGI Nagpur zonal unit, in a statement issued on Friday, said that tax evasion came to light following searches conducted on July 28 and 29 at the two manufacturing units.

"The searches revealed that while the taxpayers were paying on a part of the clearances of alcohols not fit for human consumption, the clearances of an extremely large quantity of alcohols not fit for human consumption were suppressed and such clearances were neither being reflected in the GSTR 3B returns filed by them nor was any being paid on such clearances," it said.

The total amount payable by them under Rule 6 of the CENVAT Credit Rules, 2004 is estimated to be Rs five crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)