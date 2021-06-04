Maharashtra govt caps mucormycosis treatment rates for pvt hospitals

-
ALSO READ
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
Holistic plan needed to spur domestic funding for startups: Nasscom
The/Nudge, State Street launch $750,000 fund for Indian non-profit startups
Sharp rise in Micro VC investments as 566 startups get $341 mn in 3 years
Sebi eases listing norms for startups; alters regulations on delisting
-
The Maharashtra government on Friday capped the charges for treatment of mucormycosis patients at private hospitals in the state, where the official number of such cases has gone above 5,000.
The state health department issued a notification to this effect, asking all charitable hospitals registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, to follow the capped charges while treating mucormycosis patients.
The state government has identified 28 types of surgeries for mucormycosis or black fungus treatment, it said.
For surgeries, the minimum charges are fixed around Rs 6,000 in tier three cities, and the amount can rise up to Rs one lakh, depending on the region and the complexity of the treatment, said the notification, which will remain in force till July 31.
The notification mentioned the charges as per the region and the type of treatment.
A senior official of the public health department said, "There are some multi-disciplinary private hospitals in metro cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, where experts of brain, nose, eyes, ears, among others, are available to handle mucormycosis cases. Such hospitals are commonly known as super speciality hospitals."
If a patient wants to get treatment at such hospitals, the fees are generally huge. But this notification now caps the charges and patients can seek treatment in such multi- disciplinary hospitals as well, he said.
The government notification also mentioned that mucormycosis patients, who are not covered under any third party administrator, medical insurance or government scheme, had registered their grievances regarding exorbitant fees being charged by healthcare providers registered under the Bombay Nursing Home (Amendment) Act, 2005.
It caused hardships to the people suffering from mucormycosis or suspected to be suffering from the disease, it said.
The notification warned the doctors of having to face penal action under various statutes if healthcare service or healthcare package is denied to patients.
The notification also asked all the district collectors and municipal commissioners to appoint auditors in hospitals to issue a pre-audited bill to mucormycosis patients and their relatives.
If excess charging is found, the amount will have to be reimbursed to the patient, the notification said.
Maharashtra govt caps cost of treatment for mucormycosis in private hospitals
"Rate of treatment for this disease in urban & rural areas cannot be higher than fixed rate. If found that extra charges have been levied then excess amount shall be reimbursed to patient," reads order pic.twitter.com/ptzU7bPTZc — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU