Maharashtra reports 10,219 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 9

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new cases in a day
-
Maharashtra on Monday reported
10,219 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after March 9 this year, and 154 fatalities while 21,081 patients were discharged, the state health department said.
With the new additions, Maharashtra's caseload now stands at 58,42,000 and the toll at 1,00,470.
On March 9, Maharashtra had reported 9,927 COVID-19 cases.
A total of 21,081 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, raising the count of recoveries so far in the state to 55,64,348, leaving the state with 1,74,320 active cases, the department said in a release.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.25 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.
With 1,87,172 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 3,66,96,139, the department said.
Mumbai reported 730 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the total count to 7,11,373 and the toll to 14,999.
Mumbai division reported 1,895 new cases and 36 deaths, raising the tally to 15,50,389 and the fatality count to 28,320, it said.
Nashik division reported 948 cases, Pune division 2,435, including 1,152 infections in Satara district,while Kolhapur division added 3,186 cases including 1,017 in Kolhapur district.
Aurangabad division saw 311 cases during the day, Latur division 347, Akola division 466, while Nagpur division added 631 cases.
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally: Positive 58,42,000, deaths 1,00,470, recoveries 55,64,348, active 1,74,320, total tests 3,66,96,139, tests today 1,87,172.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU