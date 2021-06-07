Maharashtra reports 10,219 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 9

on Monday reported



10,219 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after March 9 this year, and 154 fatalities while 21,081 patients were discharged, the state health department said.

With the new additions, Maharashtra's caseload now stands at 58,42,000 and the toll at 1,00,470.

On March 9, had reported 9,927 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 21,081 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, raising the count of recoveries so far in the state to 55,64,348, leaving the state with 1,74,320 active cases, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.25 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

With 1,87,172 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in went up to 3,66,96,139, the department said.

Mumbai reported 730 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the total count to 7,11,373 and the toll to 14,999.

Mumbai division reported 1,895 new cases and 36 deaths, raising the tally to 15,50,389 and the fatality count to 28,320, it said.

Nashik division reported 948 cases, Pune division 2,435, including 1,152 infections in Satara district,while Kolhapur division added 3,186 cases including 1,017 in Kolhapur district.

Aurangabad division saw 311 cases during the day, Latur division 347, Akola division 466, while Nagpur division added 631 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally: Positive 58,42,000, deaths 1,00,470, recoveries 55,64,348, active 1,74,320, total tests 3,66,96,139, tests today 1,87,172.

