Maharashtra reports 4,313 new Covid-19 cases, sees 92 fatalities

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said.
Pune region recorded the highest 35 deaths during the day.
As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345.
There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
Rural parts of Akola and Nagpur along with Hingoli and Wardha districts and municipal corporations of Latur and Malegaon did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.
On the other hand, Ahmednagar district reported the highest 688 new cases, followed by rural parts of Pune with 552 infections.
Panvel city in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, recorded the highest 28 deaths during the day.
Of eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region recorded the highest 1,865 new cases followed by 952 infections in the Mumbai region.
Nashik region reported 847 new infections, Kolhapur region 488, Latur region 120, Aurangabad 14, Akola 20 and Nagpur region seven new cases.
Of 92 fatalities reported across the state, the highest 35 were from the Pune region, followed by 33 deaths in the Mumbai region.
Notably, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any new deaths due to COVID-19 infection.
Kolhapur region recorded 10, Latur six and Nashik region recorded eight deaths.
Mumbai city witnessed 423 new cases and three deaths while Pune city reported 552 fresh infections and eight deaths.
The Pune district also has the highest number of 14,973 active patients.
With 1,60,481 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra reached 5,44,87,950.
A total of 2,98,098 people are in home quarantine and 1,954 patients are in institutional quarantine.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,77,987, New cases 4,313, Total deaths 1,37,643, New deaths 92, Total recoveries 62,86,345, Active cases 50,466, Total tests conducted 5,44,87,950.
