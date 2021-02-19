Maharashtra sees 6,112 new Covid cases; biggest spike in Mumbai since Dec

reported 6,112 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 2,087,632, the state health department said.

44 fresh deaths took the death toll to 51,713. Over 2,100 people have been recovered or discharged in the same period. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.48 per cent.

As on Friday, the state has 44,765 active cases and currently 224,087 are in home quarantine, according to the state health deapertment.

Meanwhile Mumbai on Friday added 823 new cases, the highest single-day spike in infections since December last year, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body's data, the tally of cases in the city has risen to 317,310, while the toll has reached 11,435 with five new casualties.

The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700 mark in the last two days, after it recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week, the official said.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435, the official data stated.

With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases, it was stated.

The average growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.18 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Thursday, while the average doubling rate has dropped to 393 days from 417 days.

With the addition of 18,366 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far has risen to 30,98,894.

While the civic body conducted around 15,000 Covid-19 tests every day earlier this month, in the wake of a spike in cases, it has ramped up testing since Wednesday.