Maharashtra records 734 Covid-19 cases, one death; 6,578 active cases

on Saturday reported 734 new infections and a single pandemic-related death, a health department report said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in so far rose to 81,10,131 and death toll increased to 1,48,285.

The state witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases as a day before it had reported 955 new cases and four fatalities.

On Saturday the highest 444 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (132), Nashik circle (45), Latur circle, (44), Kolhapur (25), Nagpur circle (21), Akola circle (18) and Aurangabad circle (5).

Each administrative circle comprises four-six districts. The sole death was reported from Pune circle.

The number of recovered patients rose to 79,55,268 with 1,216 patients recovering since previous evening. has 6,578 active COVID-19 cases now, including the highest 1,900 in Mumbai, followed by 1,560 and 1,416 cases in Pune and Thane districts. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

With 22,092 new tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,43,52,282.

