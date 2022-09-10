Maharashtra records 734 Covid-19 cases, one death; 6,578 active cases

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
Maharashtra logs 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count at 12,102
India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 734 new coronavirus infections and a single pandemic-related death, a health department report said.
The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra so far rose to 81,10,131 and death toll increased to 1,48,285.
The state witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases as a day before it had reported 955 new cases and four fatalities.
On Saturday the highest 444 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (132), Nashik circle (45), Latur circle, (44), Kolhapur (25), Nagpur circle (21), Akola circle (18) and Aurangabad circle (5).
Each administrative circle comprises four-six districts. The sole death was reported from Pune circle.
The number of recovered coronavirus patients rose to 79,55,268 with 1,216 patients recovering since previous evening. Maharashtra has 6,578 active COVID-19 cases now, including the highest 1,900 in Mumbai, followed by 1,560 and 1,416 cases in Pune and Thane districts. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.
With 22,092 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,43,52,282.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,10,131; fresh cases 734; death toll 1,48,285; total recoveries 79,55,268; active cases 6,578; total tests 8,43,52,282.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 20:20 IST