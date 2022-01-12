Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu adds 17,934 fresh infections, 19 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus update: 1,756 new infections, 29 fatalities
Tamil Nadu logs 1,591 new Covid-19 infections, 27 fatalities: Health dept
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Tamil Nadu announces fresh curbs to contain Covid-19 pandemic spread
-
: Continuing to report an upward tick in new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 17,934 infections, pushing the caseload to 28,47,589, while 19 more fatalities took the death toll to 36,905, the health department said.
Recoveries too increased today with 4,039 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours compared to 3,043 yesterday, aggregating to 27,21,725 leaving 88,959 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 7,372 followed by Chengalpet 1,840, Coimbatore 981, Thiruvallur 931, Kancheepuram 620, while the remaining was spread across other districts.
The State capital had added 6,484 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.
Those who tested positive today included 36 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.
A total of 1,56,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,89,54,751.
A five-year-old baby boy from Chennai was among the COVID related deaths. He died due to Covid-19 pneumonia.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the weekly exercise of conducting the COVID mega vaccination camp would not be held this week in view of the coming festival season.
"Instead of this week, the mega vaccination camp will be held next week," he told reporters.
The ruling DMK government launched the mass vaccination exercise on September 12, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU