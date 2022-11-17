Thane reports 20 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; active tally at 148

-
Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,47,184, a health official said on Thursday.
These latest numbers were reported on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 148 as compared to 165 the previous day, he said.
The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,967, he said.
The recovery count has reached 7,35,818 he added.
Thu, November 17 2022.
