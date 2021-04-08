Maharashtra sees 56,286 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 376 deaths

-
Maharashtra reported 56,286 new
coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases and 322 fatalities.
A total of 36,130 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,49,757, it said.
With 2,36,815 tests conducted during the day, the state's overall test count went up to 2,13,85,551, it said in a statement.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.
There are 27,02,613 people in home quarantine and 22,661 in institutional quarantine.
The number of active cases in the state is 5,21,317.
Mumbai saw a single-day spike of 8,938 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday. With this, its infection count reached 4,91,980 and death toll 11,881.
In Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, 16,574 cases were reported and 79 people died. The total number of cases reported so far in Mumbai division are 10,27,572 and 20,887 deaths.
Pune division reported as many as 13,561 new COVID-19 cases, including 7,054 in Pune city alone.
Nagpur division reported 8,723 cases, including 3,439 in Nagpur city, while Nashik division recorded 8,132 cases, including 1799 in Nashik city.
Latur division reported 3,454 cases during the day, Aurangabad division 3,010 cases, Akola division 2,055 cases and Kolhapur division 777 cases.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total number of cases 32,29,547, deaths 57,028, recoveries 26,49,575, active 5,21,317 and total tests 2,13,85,551.
