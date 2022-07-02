Karnataka CM calls for affordable electric vehicles for common people

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said manufacturers should focus more on making affordable electric vehicles for the common people.
Bommai inaugurated the EV Campaign 2022 and 152 EV charging stations on Friday.
Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The battery and motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the 'Atma Nirbhar' mission. The cost of Electric Vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect."
He said the state government with its new EV policy has made Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) the nodal agency to establish charging stations at public places.
Battery swapping, he said is another important aspect of EVs and it would be given importance in the coming days.
Highlighting the importance of renewable energy, Bommai said the need to develop renewable energy sources is inevitable as fossil fuels are depleting and they are harming the environment.
"Electric vehicles play an important role in this regard. Right now electric two-wheelers are hitting the roads in large numbers and soon electric cars, buses and even multi-axle trucks would come to the market. More research is needed in alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels soon," he said.
Bommai said the state government has decided to induct more EV buses into Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). "Karnataka is the largest producer of solar power in the country," he added.
Storage of solar energy is a challenge and the PSP project has been launched in this regard in association with the union government. Soon 2-3 PSP units are set to come up in Karnataka, Bommai said.
The Chief Minister said that the state government has signed MoUs with two companies for the production of Hydrogen fuel.
"Hydrogen is seen as the best among renewable energy sources. Prime Minister Modi has raised Ethanol blending in oil to 20 per cent as part of the overall plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. These initiatives would reduce our import of oil to a great extent in the coming years," Bommai said.
Similarly, an MoU has been signed for the production of Ammonia from seawater. Ammonia is being used extensively in the production of DAP fertilizers, he said.
