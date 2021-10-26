Mandaviya to meet health ministers of States on Wed over Covid vaccination

-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a meeting of Health Ministers of states on Wednesday to discuss the progress of vaccination. A top source with the Union Ministry of Health said the meeting has been called to scale up vaccine administration across the country.
The Centre on Saturday asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) to speed up the vaccination programme with focus on second Covid doses across the country. The decision has come in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on October 21.
The Centre has planned to vaccinate all eligible population by the end of 2021 under the mass vaccination programme. The Centre has asked the states and UTs to improve the pace of vaccination and increase the coverage.
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.94 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday which has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions. A total of 64,75,733 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, India continues to show declining trends on daily Covid caseload trajectory. India on Tuesday reported 12,428 fresh Covid cases which is the lowest in last 238 days. The active caseload remains below two lakh mark and is currently at 1,63,816 which is the lowest in 241 days. At present, active cases constitute 0.48 per cent of the country's total positive cases which is the lowest since March 2020.
