JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Rajasthan teacher sacked over 'we won' post after India's T20 loss to Pak
Business Standard

Mandaviya to meet health ministers of States on Wed over Covid vaccination

The Centre on Saturday asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) to speed up the vaccination programme with focus on second Covid doses across the country

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya. Photo: PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a meeting of Health Ministers of states on Wednesday to discuss the progress of vaccination. A top source with the Union Ministry of Health said the meeting has been called to scale up vaccine administration across the country.

The Centre on Saturday asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) to speed up the vaccination programme with focus on second Covid doses across the country. The decision has come in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on October 21.

The Centre has planned to vaccinate all eligible population by the end of 2021 under the mass vaccination programme. The Centre has asked the states and UTs to improve the pace of vaccination and increase the coverage.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.94 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday which has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions. A total of 64,75,733 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India continues to show declining trends on daily Covid caseload trajectory. India on Tuesday reported 12,428 fresh Covid cases which is the lowest in last 238 days. The active caseload remains below two lakh mark and is currently at 1,63,816 which is the lowest in 241 days. At present, active cases constitute 0.48 per cent of the country's total positive cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

---IANS

avr/khz/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 26 2021. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU