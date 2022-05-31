Mango production down by 80% due to abnormal weather in UP this year

-
ALSO READ
Mango production down by around 70% in UP due to bad weather, say growers
1971 Bangladesh genocide: The Hague Conference demands Pakistan's apology
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
Central govt exempts genome-edited crops from stringent GM regulations
-
Nearly 80 per cent production of the mangoes in Uttar Pradesh has been severly hit this year due to abnormal weather conditions and unprecedented heat wave, say mango growers.
The All India Mango Growers Association has said the direct impact will be on the price of different varieties of mango, with each of them selling not less than Rs 70-80 per kilogram.
The association said the price could even touch Rs 100 per kilogram as soon as the naturally ripened mango hit the market around June 10.
Insram Ali, All India Mango Growers Association President, on Tuesday said, "This year, the mango crop was exposed to high temperatures at the growing stage. This temperature was actually required at the stage of ripening."
This will be the third year for mango growers when they will face losses.
In 2020 and 2021, mango exports were adversely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and local sales were also low.
--IANS
amita/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU