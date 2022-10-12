MCD brings auto approval for name addition in birth certificate up to 4 yrs

The Municipal Corporation of on Tuesday announced that the name of a child can be added to the birth certificate online up to four years after birth and it will be approved automatically.

Earlier, the online process took 7-10 days, a senior official said.

"Now, parents or guardians can get names added in birth certificates of children online up to four years after their birth, and the process will be approved automatically," he said.

Many parents approached the civic body saying they needed to submit documents in schools for admission of their children and due to longer waiting time for approval from the civic authorities, they were facing hassles, the official said.

"The Municipal Corporation of has taken an important step for the convenience of citizens and simplification of system. In order to empower citizens in the process of registration of birth, by providing auto approval for online name addition of a child, up to four years after child birth," the said in a statement.

According to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 1949, if the "birth of any child has been registered without a name, the parent or guardian of such a child shall within the prescribed period give information regarding the name of the child to the registrar either orally or in writing and thereupon the registrar shall enter such name in the register and initial and date of the entry," it said.

"The Municipal Corporation of is making all efforts to provide better and quality civic amenities to citizens by utilising its available resources. The is committed to make the system simple and transparent in public interest so that there is no unnecessary delay for basic civic amenities and citizens do not have to rush of the corporation offices," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)