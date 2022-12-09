MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong oppn': Adesh Gupta

-
The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Friday.
The BJP will also resist the AAP if it indulges in any "corruption", he said.
Gupta's statement comes amid speculation that the BJP will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
"We will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD to save Delhi from the AAP, which has become synonymous with corruption," Gupta said during a press conference while thanking BJP leaders and activists for helping the party win 104 wards in the civic elections.
The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:57 IST
