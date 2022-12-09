JUST IN
NCPCR asks states to probe admission of non-Muslim students in madrassas
MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong oppn': Adesh Gupta
SC rejects plea seeking Rs 75 lakh compensation for ads on YouTube
Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' brings rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu
FinMin, commerce ministry seized of issue of duty structure: Suman Bery
183,741 Indians gave up citizenship in last five years: MoS tells Lok Sabha
Cancer screening, treatment affected due to Covid, picking up again: Govt
Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day as mercury drops, AQI at 303
'500%' improvement in passport services under Modi govt: MoS Muraleedharan
India-US ties not built on anxiety around China: White House official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC rejects plea seeking Rs 75 lakh compensation for ads on YouTube
Business Standard

MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong oppn': Adesh Gupta

The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Friday.

Topics
AAP government | BJP | MCD elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta

The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Friday.

The BJP will also resist the AAP if it indulges in any "corruption", he said.

Gupta's statement comes amid speculation that the BJP will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"We will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD to save Delhi from the AAP, which has become synonymous with corruption," Gupta said during a press conference while thanking BJP leaders and activists for helping the party win 104 wards in the civic elections.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP government

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU