Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,037; death toll increases to 29

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 4,037 on Tuesday as 172 more people tested positive for the infection while one fatality pushed the state's death toll to 29, a senior health official said.

Of the 172 new cases, 74 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 61 from East Jaintia Hills, 23 from Ri-Bhoi, nine from West Garo Hills, two from South West Garo Hills and one each from North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

A 67-year old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension died at a COVID-19 hospital during the day, he said.

currently has 1,818 active COVID-19 cases, War said.

A total of 39 novel patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,190, the official said.

So far, 1.17 lakh samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the northeastern state, War said.

Over 850 residential quarters of a cement company in East Jaintia Hills district have been declared as micro containment area.

The district authorities took the decision after 61 employees of the company tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, War said.

