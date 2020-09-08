Met Department developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is developing a flood warning system for and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.

He said more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and choking of drainage systems.

The IMD has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding that the one for Mumbai was launched in June.

"We are also developing a similar system for and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.

Rajeevan and IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra also pointed out that the IMD had very accurately predicted the behaviour of Super Cyclone Amphan in May well in advance and helped save lives and property.

Cyclone Amphan had hit West Bengal.

They admitted that east and west coast cyclones have different weather patterns and tracking them minutely sometimes differ from the forecast.

"Though the Cyclone Nisarga (which hit the Raigad coast near Mumbai in June) was also well tracked and predicted from a low pressure area to its peak, there was some difference about its landfall," Rajeevan said.

To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being increased across the country.

Rajeevan said that a radar is also coming up near the Kannur airport in Kerala.

