Mizoram coronavirus update: Two minors among 10 new Covid-19 cases

At least 10 more people,



including two minors, tested positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 2,212, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Aizawl and one each from Champhai, Lawngtlai and Kolasib districts.

"Two minors, aged 5 and 10, are among the new patients," the official said.

All the new cases from Aizawl district were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Three of the 10 fresh patients are not residents of and have come from other states, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 119 active cases, while 2,093 people have already recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among patients in the state currently stands at 94.62 per cent.

A total of 90,748 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)