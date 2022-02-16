Mizoram reports 1,616 Covid cases, positivity rate stands at 23.5%

-
-
Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday.
The state also reported 11469 active COVID-19 cases.
A total of 200635 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 638 people have succumbed to the virus.
The positivity rate stands at 23.56 per cent as per the COVID bulletin.
A total of 188528 recoveries have been reported in the state so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
