Mizoram reports 423 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday.
As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 4,715.
The state's positivity rate stands at 8.61 per cent.
The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,32,320 including 1,27,126 recoveries and 479 deaths.
Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 2,457 infections followed by Lunglei at 542, and there are 398 active cases are in Serchhip.
Sixty-three new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 317 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 37 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 6 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).
