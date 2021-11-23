JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Top headlines: PMC Bank depositors kept waiting, US set to release oil
Business Standard

Mizoram reports 423 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday

Topics
Mizoram | Coronavirus

ANI 

Coronavirus
Photo: Shutterstock

Mizoram reported 423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Tuesday.

As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 4,715.

The state's positivity rate stands at 8.61 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,32,320 including 1,27,126 recoveries and 479 deaths.

Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 2,457 infections followed by Lunglei at 542, and there are 398 active cases are in Serchhip.

Sixty-three new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 317 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 37 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 6 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 23 2021. 08:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU