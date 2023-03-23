JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi govt securing India's ancient books, manuscripts using tech: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is securing the knowledge in India's ancient books and manuscripts for the future through technology

Topics
Narendra Modi | Amit Shah | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is securing the knowledge in India's ancient books and manuscripts for the future through technology.

Shah said this after launching a Veidic heritage portal and a virtual museum -- 'Kala Vaibhav' -- built by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

"The Modi government is securing the knowledge of India's ancient books and manuscripts for the future through technology. In this direction, the Vedic Heritage Portal built by @ignca_delhi was inaugurated today.

"With this, the younger generation will be able to carry forward the knowledge and tradition of Vedas and Upanishads," he tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister said through the virtual museum, based on 64 arts, the world will be more familiar with India's architecture, painting, drama and music and the world will know the rich history of India's glorious culture.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy attended the event, among others.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 17:13 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU