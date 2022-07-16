Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan; more to follow in coming days

continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday.

The spell of rain is likely to continue in the arid state for the coming few days.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) centre in Jaipur, 17.8 mm rainfall was recorded in the capital Jaipur till 6 pm on Saturday. Apart from this, 14 mm rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, 11 mm in Chittorgarh, nine mm in Ganganagar, five mm each in Churu and Bhilwara, four mm in Sangaria and three mm in Sikar.

In Bikaner and Jodhpur, there is a possibility of light to heavy rain at most places in the next 48 hours, the weather department said.

In most places of Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, rain accompanied with thunderstorms will continue for the next three-four days.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sriganganagar where the district administration had to sought army's help on Friday to deal with the problem of waterlogging.

An official said that most of the rainwater has been drained after sustained efforts by the army and the district administration. Electricity supply was also restored in 80 percent of the area.

Three units of the army are still cooperating with the district administration in water drainage, the official added.

