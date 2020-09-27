Monsoon to retreat from north India in 2 days; season to end above-normal

-
ALSO READ
South west monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra from August 10-11: IMD
Monsoon covers entire country nearly two weeks ahead of schedule: IMD
Monsoon withdrawal might be staggered and slower this year, says IMD
Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days, says IMD
Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala; Met dept's region-wise forecast today
-
The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from parts of north India in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, while data suggests that the rainy season is most likely to end on an above-normal note.
Overall, the country has received 9 per cent more rainfall than normal until September 26, according to data.
"Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28," the weather department said.
Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said rainfall has reduced considerably.
"The withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is likely to start from tomorrow (Monday). It looks like monsoon will withdraw on an above-normal note," Palawat said.
Rainfall in the range of 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) is considered as 'normal', while precipitation in the range of 104 to 110 per cent of the LPA is 'excess'.
Nine states have received excess rainfall, while 20 states have recorded normal precipitation, the data shows.
The official rainfall season in India is from June 1 to September 30. Monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 1, its normal onset date.
June recorded 17 per cent more rainfall, while July saw 10 per cent deficiency. However, there was an excess rainfall in August -- the month recorded 27 per cent more rainfall than normal.
Parts of north India -- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir --- have recorded deficient rainfall. The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded high deficiency of rainfall this year.
Large parts of the country in west and south India, including Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, have received excess rainfall. Sikkim is the only state to have received large excess rainfall.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU