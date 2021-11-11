MP logs 12 Covid-19 cases; number of active patients down to 76

on Thursday reported 12 new infections and zero fatalities, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the state rose to 7,92,936 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,336 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. The number of active cases decreased to 76. With 60,904 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP went up to 2,08,12,368. Meanwhile, 6,20,052 coronavirus vaccine jabs were administered in the state on Thursday, which took the total of doses administered to 7,42,36,467, said an official release. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,936, new cases 12, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,336, active cases 76, number of tests so far 2,08,12,368.

