Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for speedy movement of medical services, staff

Mumbai police have created "green corridor" at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday.

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment and testing kits will have to sport red stickers, while those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will need to have green stickers.

Going a step ahead, the Mumbai police have now created "green corridor" for vehicles having red stickers, the official said.

All such vehicles were now being allowed to move through these dedicated lanes, he said.

Police personnel at various check points and toll plazas were on Monday seen helping vehicles having red stickers move through such lanes for smooth traffic movement.

"Green Corridor for Vehicles With Red. We understand the urgency of all emergency professions and service seekers. Therefore, there is a dedicated lane for vehicles with red #emergencystickers at every check point on the roads of Mumbai," the police tweeted.

After the police directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour- coded stickers, a message on social media claimed fuel will only be provided to such vehicles at petrol pumps.

However, the Mumbai police clarified they had not issued any such instruction and the message was fake.

"Fake Message Alert. A message about police instructing petrol pumps to give fuel only to cars with #EssentialStickers is false. However, our appeal to Mumbaikars to not move out unless it's for essentials or an emergency is genuine & heartfelt," the police tweeted.

On Sunday, the city police registered cases against 286 vehicles under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for coming out on roads without any emergency or essential work, a police spokesperson said.