on Thursday reported 283 new cases and two fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,58,819 and the death toll to 16,287, a civic official said.

The city had reported 347 COVID-19 cases and only one fatality on Wednesday. The official said the financial capital is left with 2,863 active COVID-19 cases after 176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative number of recovered patients rose to 7,37,123. As many as 37,517 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative tally to 1,17,92,246, he said. According to the official, currently, has 13 sealed buildings (where a certain number of people have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,153 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 4 and November 10, he said. This year, reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

