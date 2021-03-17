Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets Maharashtra CM Thackeray

-
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param
Bir Singh met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the backdrop of the arrest of city police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA over its probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.
Singh met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' here on Tuesday night, sources said.
Waze, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police's crime branch till recently.
The NIA has so far recorded the statements of seven officials of the crime branch, including an assistant commissioner of police, in connection with the case related to the recovery of the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai last month.
