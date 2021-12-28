Mumbai records sharp jump in new Covid-19 cases at 1,377; 1 more dead

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Mumbai sees 419 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; tests near 10 million mark
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374, the civic body said in a bulletin. The day's tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases (indicating an increase of 70 per cent) reported on Monday, which had also recorded three deaths linked to coronavirus in the metropolis. The recovery count increased to 7,48,537 after 338 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 5,803 active cases, the bulletin said. With 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,35,24,610, BMC data showed. It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU