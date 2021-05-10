Mumbai's Dharavi reports single-digit Covid-19 cases after two months

-
Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi
reported nine new COVID-19 infections on Monday, its single- digit case count after two months, a senior civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the addition of nine fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 infections in the slum-dominated area rose to 6,632.
On March 11, the densely populated slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, had reported seven COVID-19 cases, according to the official.
The financial capital has been reporting a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases.
At present, Dharavi has 727 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,561 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said.
On Sunday, Dharavi had reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, while on April 8, it had witnessed the highest-ever 99 infections.
The first coronavirus case in the sprawling slum locality was reported on April 1, 2020.
Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.
