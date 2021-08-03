Nashik coronavirus update: 97 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours
Maharashtra govt sets up committee to probe Nashik oxygen tragedy
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
People in Nashik to pay Rs 5 for hour-long market visit amid spike in Covid
Maharashtra: Police registers FIR in Nashik hospital's oxygen leak tragedy
-
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.
The toll in the district is 8,523 and the recovery count is 3,93,229, he informed.
With 6,481 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 22,87,241, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU