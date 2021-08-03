Nashik coronavirus update: 97 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,523 and the recovery count is 3,93,229, he informed.

With 6,481 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in went up to 22,87,241, he added.

