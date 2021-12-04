Covid-19 pandemic: Israel confirms 7 cases of omicron, 27 others suspected

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
-
Israel's Health Ministry said Friday it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Four of the confirmed cases are unvaccinated individuals who had recently returned from South Africa.
The other three include two people who returned from South Africa and from Britain and who had received two doses and a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The third person returned from Malawi and had been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Israel was one of the first countries to close its borders to all non-Israeli citizens following the discovery of the first case of the omicron variant last week. Israelis from abroad are allowed to return home.
The ministry said it has a high suspicion that another 27 identified cases of the coronavirus are also the new variant.
Eight of them are individuals who had either travelled abroad or been in contact with a recent arrival who has tested positive for omicron.
The rest could not be connected to foreign travel an indication the omicron variant could now be spreading within Israeli towns and cities.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in conjunction with Israel's Ministry of Health drafted a set of new measures designed to fend off the spread of the omicron variant.
These include fines of 2,500 shekels, or about $790, for returning Israeli travellers who fail to take a second PCR test, as well as an initiative to promote vaccination in schools and by local authorities.
Israel had announced it would use the country's controversial phone tracking technology to help trace possible cases of the new coronavirus variant.
That plan was however halted on Thursday, following widespread criticism that it would violate individuals' privacy rights.
Israel, a country of over 9 million people, has reported 8,199 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Most of its population over 6.3 million people has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU