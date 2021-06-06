Nepal detects 3,479 new Covid-19 infections, crosses 600,000 mark

Nepal's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 6-lakh mark on Sunday as 3,479 more people were infected with the virus.

According to the health ministry, 3,024 cases were detected through 10,461 RT-PCR tests and 455 through 3,262 antigen tests.

With this, the COVID-19 infection tally has reached to 601,693, it said. Of the new cases, 1,131 patients were from the Kathmandu Valley.

There are 89,217 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 6,636 cases of recoveries were reported, along with 99 related deaths.

