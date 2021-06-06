Tapering Covid-19 cases: Telangana reports 1,436 new infections, 14 deaths

: continued to witness



a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with 1,436 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, the lowest single day spike in two months.

The tally now stands at over 5.91 lakh while the toll stood at 3,378 with 14 casualties, a bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with184followed by Khammam (148) and Nalgonda (118), the bulletin said.

The State has27,016 active cases and over 97,000 were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,91,170 while with3,614being cured, the total recoveries were at5,60,776.

Cumulatively, over 1.58 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4. 26 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in was 94.85 per cent, while it was 93.62 per cent in the country.

