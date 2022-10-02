JUST IN
Vistara airlines commences daily Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight operations
Power consumption grows 13.31% to 127.39 billion units in September
People throng roads to pay tribute to CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Cop killed, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama
IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday
India, Taiwan need to fend off expansion of autocracy: Taiwanese Envoy
Customs on high alert at Tamil Nadu airports over gold smuggling
Complete repair work of roads damaged due to rain: Chautala tells officials
Security agencies on alert after bomb hoax via email at Mumbai airport
Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul Gandhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
With drained battery and no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter quietly bids adieu
Mulayam Singh Yadav health deteriorates, shifted to ICU in Gurugram
Business Standard

New CDS asks 3 defence forces to work on creation of theatre commands

In his maiden communication with the three defence forces, new CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has asked the Army, Navy and Air Force to make a move ahead towards the creation of integrated theatre commands

Topics
Indian Army | Indian Navy | Indian Air Force

ANI  General News 

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

In his maiden communication with the three defence forces, new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has asked the Army, Navy and Air Force to make a move ahead towards the creation of integrated theatre commands.

The CDS would also be visiting Jodhpur on October 3 to witness the induction of the Light Combat Helicopter into the Indian Air Force with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in his first visit outside Delhi after taking over his new office.The post of Chief of Defence Staff was created in 2019 and one of the top mandates was to create theatre commands to help Army, Navy and Air Force fight the next wars jointly.

"The CDS has communicated to the defence forces to move ahead on creating theatre commands which would be his priority area. A lot of discussions have already been done on the issue and it is now time to move forward," government sources told ANI.

The three services have also done several studies in individual capacity as well as joint ones to discuss the issue of theatre commands in detail, they said.

Gen Chauhan's predecessor, the late Gen Bipin Rawat was also working with great stress on turning the three forces into leaner and agile fighting units with modern weaponry.

As per the earlier plans, western and eastern land-based commands along with a maritime theatre command were to be created. Air Defence Command was also to be created and the Ladakh region was to be left out for the time being.

However, the Indian Air Force while supporting the creation of theatre commands expressed its views against creating too many of them which could lead to the division of its existing assets like fighter aircraft.

It was also against any land or maritime commands and wanted theatres to be created to deal with specific threats from different sides.

After the demise of Gen Rawat, these studies and presentations by the three forces have continued and presentations on the matter have been given to the top brass of the defence ministry.

With CDS Gen Chauhan in office now, the creation of these commands is likely to gain momentum and decisions in this regard are expected to be taken soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.