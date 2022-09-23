JUST IN
Dry weather conditions likely to continue in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT
Former vice-president Naidu to release book on PM Modi's selected speeches
Corporatisation of power, agri sectors will be disastrous: K T Rama Rao
Overnight rain causes waterlogging in Delhi-NCR; more showers predicted
India working to transform its energy landscape: Minister Jitendra Singh
2,203 cows vaccinated by BMC against lumpy skin disease virus in Mumbai
Madras HC rejects plea from murdered techie's parents seeking Rs 3 crore
LCA Tejas very capable aircraft with world-class missiles: IAF official
Allahabad HC pulls up state govt for lapses in Lucknow hotel fire case
106 PFI functionaries arrested in NIA-led crackdown across several states
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Dry weather conditions likely to continue in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT
Business Standard

New enthusiasm has returned from homecoming of Cheetah, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a new enthusiasm has returned to the country from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago

Topics
Narendra Modi

ANI  General News 

cheetah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a new enthusiasm has returned to the country from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago.

He added that today India is also a rapidly developing economy, and is continuously strengthening its ecology.

While inaugurating the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Narmada, Gujarat via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A new enthusiasm has returned from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago."

He informed that Gir lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers in our country over the years.

Modi stated, "Our forest cover has increased and the area of wetlands is also increasing rapidly. Today's new India is moving ahead with new thinking and new approaches. Today India is also a rapidly developing economy and is continuously strengthening its ecology."

Talking about the environment, India had set a target of net zero emissions till the year 2070, he stated.

He further said that now the focus of the country is on green growth, on green jobs. And in order to achieve all these goals, the role of the environment ministry of every state is enormous, he added.

Further, he stated, "I would urge all environment ministers to promote a circular economy as much as possible in the states."

Modi said, " this will also give strength to our campaign of solid waste management and freedom from single-use plastic."

According to Prime Minister's Office, Project Cheetah is in line with the Prime Minister's commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation, and will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.

The historic reintroduction of Cheetahs in India is part of a long series of measures for ensuring sustainability and environment protection in the last eight years which has resulted in significant achievements in the area of environment protection and sustainability.

Earlier on September 17, PM Modi released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Cheetah Mitras, Cheetah Rehabilitation Management Group and students at the venue.

He also addressed the nation on this "historic occasion."

"The release of wild Cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat," PMO had said.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.

"The Cheetahs that were released are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. The introduction of cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project," it had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.