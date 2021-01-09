4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

A 4.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday but no loss of life or property was reported.

The struck at 8.21 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The epicentre of the was at a depth of 10 kilometres in northeast of Kangra's Kareri. Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas, he said.

Most parts of fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

