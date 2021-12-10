NITI Aayog to establish 1,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
J&K to retire 'ineffective' staff after 22 yrs of service or 48 yrs of age
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change
-
The NITI Aayog will be establishing 1,000 Atal Tinkering Laboratories in Jammu and Kashmir of which 187 will be established by the end of this financial year, officials said on Thursday.
It was conveyed at a high level meeting headed by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to take stock of arrangements for opening Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) in various educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.
NITI Aayog will be establishing 1,000 Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) in Jammu and Kashmir of which 187 will be established by the end of this financial year, they said.
The ATL is an initiative to boost cognitive development in children where they are given avenues to experiment and widen their understanding of phenomena on scientific ideas.
From 187 of this year's target, 31 are being established across government schools of the Union territory, whereas 50 will come up in various educational institutions, including KVs, JNVs, and private schools, the officials said.
The process for establishing the remaining 106 labs will also be initiated shortly.
The chief secretary directed the School Education Department to fix timelines for establishing these laboratories in various districts of the UT and also emphasise on the nomination of trainers and champions against suitable incentives.
Besides, the department was also asked to ensure regular maintenance of infrastructure and equipment of these centres in convergence with other government departments, they said.
Mehta impressed upon the department to promote scientific temper among the students in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence by proactively engaging them in various experiments and scientific activities.
These centres should be viewed as innovation hubs to expose the children to scientific experiments, stir innovation in the young minds and encourage them to contribute to the scientific advancement of the nation, he said.
The School Education Department was further asked to explore industrial linkages which can be created to tap the IT and technical prowess of the younger generation in finding scientific and innovative solutions to existing problems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU