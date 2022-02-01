Lalpura resigns as NCM chief after BJP fields him in Punjab Assembly polls

Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura has resigned as the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) after being fielded by the from Punjab's Rupnagar constituency in the upcoming

"I had resigned on January 28. It is mandatory that I resign for contesting these polls," Lalpura told PTI on Tuesday.

The had last Thursday fielded Lalpura from Rupnagar. The is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Currently, the NCM has four members -- Kersi Kaikhushroo Deboo, Rinchen Lhamo, Syed Shahezadi and Dhanyakumar Jinappa Gunde, according to the National Commission for Minorities website. After Lalpura's resignation, the posts of chairperson, vice-chairperson and one member are vacant.

Lalpura was a BJP spokesperson and had also been an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the past.

