Noida Covid-19 caseload crosses 13,000, reports one more fatality

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the district's death toll due to the pandemic to 53, official data showed.

Also, 204 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of cases in the district to 13,047, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases came down to 1,492 from 1,542 on Tuesday, 1,599 on Monday and 1,570 on Sunday, it stated.

On the brighter side, 254 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries reached 11,502, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 53 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, it stated.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 88.15 per cent from 87.58 per cent on Tuesday and 87.06 per cent a day before that, as per the statistics.

There were 50,883 active cases of the disease across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. So far, 3,42,415 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,784, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)