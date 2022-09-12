Normal life thrown out of gear as rain lashes parts of south Bengal, Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Normal life disrupted as rain lashes Kolkata, parts of south Bengal
Rain lashes Central Delhi; IMD sees similar weather conditions tomorrow
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here
Normal, above normal rainfall for north, central, south India in July: IMD
Odisha likely to receive heavy rain till Sep 13, says weather department
-
Normal life was thrown out of gear in south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha on Monday as rain triggered by a depression caused hardships to commuters on the first working day of the week.
The meteorological department said the depression lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday.
A rainy and overcast morning greeted denizens of Kolkata, south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha.
Light to moderate rain with spells of showers affected normal life in Kolkata and other places in south Bengal.
Children travelling to schools and people to their workplaces faced a tough time reaching their destinations as public transport was scarce.
Digha received the highest rainfall at 114 mm in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Kanthi at 110 mm, the Met office said.
Kolkata witnessed 60 mm of precipitation, while other places that recorded considerable rainfall in Bengal are Haldia (75 mm), Canning (65 mm), Diamond Harbour (65 mm) and Kalaikunda (52 mm), it said.
The Met office said Jajpur in Odisha received a maximum of 90 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 85 mm at Baliapal in Balasore, 79.2 mm at Potangi in Koraput, 78 mm at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur, 72 mm at Bhograin in Balasore and Derabis in Kendrapara, and 70.3 mm at Tangi in Cuttack district.
Bhubaneswar recorded 42.8 mm of precipitation, while Cuttack city got 34.4 mm during the period, affecting normal life, it said.
The Met office said heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, and Keonjhar till Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre Scientist U S Dash said the districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and some places in interior Odisha will continue to experience heavy rain.
He said parts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at places owing to the system which is likely to move north-westwards and weaken gradually by Monday evening.
With incessant rain in Balasore, the water level in the Jalaka river was flowing above the danger mark at Mathani.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday owing to rough sea conditions.
The weatherman forecast heavy rain in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning.
It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas in Bengal till Wednesday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:18 IST