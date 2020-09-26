Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 200,000-mark; death toll mounts to 767

-
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally breached the 2 lakh-mark on Friday as 4,208 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 767, a health official said.
The fresh infections, reported from all the 30 districts, have taken the state's caseload to 2,01,096, he said.
Odisha's Sports and Youth Service Minister T K Behera and State Planning Board deputy chairman Sanjay Dasburma were among the new patients.
Behera is the ninth minister in Odisha to be infected with the coronavirus.
As many as 2,462 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,746 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has reported the highest number of new cases at 725, followed by Cuttack (465) and Jajpur (237), he said.
Khurda also reported the maximum number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by three in Puri, two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, and Rayagada districts, the official said.
The state also registered the highest single-day recoveries of 4,388 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 1,65,432, he said.
The recovery rate is currently at 82.26 per cent, the official said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the health professionals and others engaged in the COVID-19 management for their services.
Odisha now has 34,844 active coronavirus cases, accounting for 17.32 per cent of the state's caseload.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.
The state has so far tested over 30.09 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 52,882 on Thursday, he added.
