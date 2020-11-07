Only 'green crackers' can be sold during Deepavali: Karnataka govt

-
The sale and bursting of
'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Deepavali, the Karnataka government said on Saturday,as it stressed on restrictions to contain the coronavirus infection.
Hours after indicating that the state would ban fireworks due to the pandemic,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the people yesterday to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers.
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said more stringent measures are needed to be initiated to check the spread of the disease.
"Keeping in mind the existing situation, there is a need to celebrate the festival in a simple, meaningful and devotional way," the chief secretary said in his order.
He said only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained.
The surroundings of the cracker shops should be sanitised and the shopkeepers have to arrange hand sanitisers.
They not only have to wear face masks but also ensure that the customers too are using it.
The Chief Minister had said on Friday that there will be restrictions on bursting of crackers.
Yediyurappa had earlier said the state government will issue an order banning the use of firecrackers during the festival in view of the pandemic situation.
Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi,have already decided to ban firecrackers.
