JUST IN
OPS urges PM Modi to secure release of Indians held captive in Myanmar
Liquor rates to rise as govt hikes excise duty by 15% in Arunachal Pradesh
SC to live stream hearings: How do courts in other countries do it?
India defends decision to ban rice, wheat exports at WTO meeting
PFI workers stage protest against 8 NIA raids in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
ED finds no evidence of Republic TV's involvement in TRP rigging case
Nearly 100 arrested in NIA raids across 11 states on terror funding charges
Bombay HC to hear Shiv Sena's plea for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park today
Rohingyas' link with Pak terror group a serious threat to India: Centre
SC asks for final draft of Delhi's 2041 Master Plan till April 30 next year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Pusa institute crucial to India as it enters 'Amrit Kaal': Tourism Minister
Business Standard

OPS urges PM Modi to secure release of Indians held captive in Myanmar

Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing the release of Indians held in captivity in Myanmar

Topics
Narendra Modi | Myanmar | AIADMK

IANS  |  Chennai 

Panneerselvam
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing the release of Indians held in captivity in a remote Myanmar village.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the former chief minister said that on the pretext of jobs in the software industry, 300 Indians were taken to a remote place in Myanmar and held hostages.

Of the 300 Indians, 60 are from Tamil Nadu.

He said that the arrested Indians are being inflicted with electric shocks in their private parts if they refuse to do illegal software jobs.

OPS said that the family of the abducted Indians are living in constant fear and called upon the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and to secure their release.

"I would be grateful if you could kindly intervene in the matter personally and take this up at the highest level in Myanmar to secure the safety and security of Indians and arrange for their safe return back to India," the letter read.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already written a letter to the Prime Minister with the same request.

As many 300 Indians were recruited for skilled software jobs in Thailand but when they landed in Thailand, they were abducted by a group who took them to a remote area of Myanmar.

Some of the captives have sent across videos depicting the poor condition they are in.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.