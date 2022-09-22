OPS urges PM Modi to secure release of Indians held captive in Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol
Chennai police rejects Panneerselvam's request for police protection
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
Rameswaram fishermen stage protest condemning attacks by Sri Lankan Navy
AIADMK demands Stalin's resignation over Thoothukudi firing report leak
-
Deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing the release of Indians held in captivity in a remote Myanmar village.
In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the former chief minister said that on the pretext of jobs in the software industry, 300 Indians were taken to a remote place in Myanmar and held hostages.
Of the 300 Indians, 60 are from Tamil Nadu.
He said that the arrested Indians are being inflicted with electric shocks in their private parts if they refuse to do illegal software jobs.
OPS said that the family of the abducted Indians are living in constant fear and called upon the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and to secure their release.
"I would be grateful if you could kindly intervene in the matter personally and take this up at the highest level in Myanmar to secure the safety and security of Indians and arrange for their safe return back to India," the letter read.
Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already written a letter to the Prime Minister with the same request.
As many 300 Indians were recruited for skilled software jobs in Thailand but when they landed in Thailand, they were abducted by a group who took them to a remote area of Myanmar.
Some of the captives have sent across videos depicting the poor condition they are in.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 14:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU