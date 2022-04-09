Over 1.75 mn unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states: Govt

The on Saturday informed that over 17.54 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs) to be administered.

The said that 1,88,47,90,495 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channels and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 17.54 crore (17,54,52,896) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Ministry said.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

